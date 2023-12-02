UAE National Day: Where to watch livestream of the official ceremony

The Organizing Committee of the 52nd UAE Union Day announced on Friday the various locations across the country where the public can watch the livestream of the National Day official ceremony on Saturday, December 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UAE Union Day عيد الاتحاد (@unionday.ae)

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), this year’s official ceremony will highlight the UAE’s sustainability journey from its union in 1971 to the present day.

The grand ceremony is set to take place at the Jubilee Parking, Expo City Dubai, and will be broadcast live on December 2 at 6:30PM at the following locations:

Abu Dhabi: Delma Public Park, Al Mughira Central Park in Al Mirfa, Al Sila Public Park, Liwa Festival, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi, Etihad Arena, The Founder’s Memorial, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

Dubai: Global Village, Ibn Battuta Mall, Hatta Heritage Village

Sharjah: Sharjah National Park, Khorfakkan Corniche — Flagpole, Kalba Corniche Park, Al Dhaid Fort

Ajman: Masfout Fort, Marsa Ajman

Umm Al Quwain: Falaj Al Mualla Fort, Al Manar Mall

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Eats

Fujairah: Umbrella Beach

Additionally, the official ceremony will be livestreamed at cinemas across the UAE. For those planning to spend the UAE National day weekend at home, they can catch the livestream of the official ceremony at 6:30PM via the official website of the UAE Union Day and all local TV channels.

Union Day celebrations and other activities will be featured at Expo City from December 5 to 12, coinciding with the COP28 climate change conference. Visitors can witness informative and stunning performances and learn about the UAE’s sustainability journey throughout the years.