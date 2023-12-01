Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

King Charles III meets with UAE President, Dubai Ruler at COP28 in Dubai

Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland met with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which kicked off yesterday at Expo City Dubai.

In a report by Emirates News Agency (WAM), the three leaders engaged in discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation to reduce emissions, achieve climate neutrality, and promote sustainable practices that align with current global development priorities.

Both the UAE President and the Dubai Ruler expressed their appreciation for King Charles’ initiatives in supporting climate and environmental issues.

On December 1, King Charles is scheduled to deliver the opening speech at the World Climate Summit, being held as part of COP28. He will also take part in meetings with regional leaders alongside the summit.

The highly anticipated COP28, bringing together 180 heads of state and government from around the world, will run until December 12, 2023. It serves as a platform to discuss cooperation between different countries, particularly in the areas of sustainability, environmental protection, and climate action.

