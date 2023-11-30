Bianca Manalo marks 37th birthday with Malacañang celebration; netizens abuzz

Actress and beauty queen Bianca Manalo celebrated her 37th birthday in a surprising venue—the Malacañang Palace. Sharing glimpses of her special day on Instagram on Nov. 29, Manalo posted photos featuring her partner, Senator Win Gatchalian, along with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos.

“Never in my wildest dreams have I ever thought of celebrating my birthday in Malacañang,” expressed Manalo in the caption. “I am beyond grateful! I am 37 but still feels 27.”

Sen. Imee Marcos, Tootsy Angara (wife of Sen. Sonny Angara), Sen. Nancy Binay, and other political figures and their partners were also present. The Marcoses took a moment to sign a framed photo, with Sen. JV Ejercito visible in the background.

While some social media users greeted Manalo and praised her relationship with Gatchalian, others questioned the appropriateness of holding a birthday celebration at the Palace, emphasizing its significance to Filipinos.

Pwede pala mag celebrate ng birthday sa malacañang. Nakita ko post ni Bianca Manalo Birthday nya yan, hosted by the one and the only president 🤣🤣 — Tina Gozar (@gozar_tina) November 29, 2023

