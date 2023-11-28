Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippines exceeds tourism goal with 4.82 million foreign visitors

Justin Aguilar 1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: DOT

The Philippines has surpassed its annual target, welcoming over 4.82 million foreign visitors, including overseas Filipinos, ahead of schedule, according to Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco.

As of November 28, South Korea topped the list with 1,275,887 visitors, along with 4,231 overseas Filipinos, making up 26.46 percent of total arrivals. The United States followed with 923,409 foreign visitors and 123,828 overseas Filipinos, while Japan secured the third spot with 323,029 foreign visitors and 49,299 overseas Filipinos.

Other top contributors included Australia, China, Canada, Taiwan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. The influx of foreign arrivals brought in PHP404 billion to the Philippine economy.

Secretary Frasco highlighted the significance of tourism as the second-highest driver of economic growth, providing jobs for 5.35 million Filipinos in the industry. She credited the success to initiatives like visa policy liberalization, tourist rest area development, and the establishment of the first multi-platform tourist call center.

