Dubai emerges as first Middle Eastern city in Top 10 of Global Power City Index 2023

Dubai has secured its place among the top 10 cities in the prestigious Global Power City Index (GPCI) 2023, a globally recognized ranking issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation’s Institute for Urban Strategies in Japan.  This accolade positions Dubai as the first city in the Middle East to attain such a distinguished global standing, announced Emirates News Agency (WAM). 

In the latest index, which evaluates major cities based on their magnetic appeal in attracting people, capital, and enterprises, Dubai soared three places to claim the eighth position overall.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council expressed his delight at Dubai’s progress in the GPCI 2023, emphasizing the dedicated efforts to realize the visionary goals set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the commitment to achieving top global positions across vital sectors and establishing Dubai as the world’s premier city for work and living.

In his congratulatory message to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Hamdan declared, “There is no limit to our ambitions, and with the unwavering dedication of our nation’s people, we will continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as a model for the cities of the future, achieving milestones that set the global standard.”

Sheikh Hamdan urged both the private and public sectors in Dubai to persist in their efforts to establish the city as a sustainable development model, prioritizing the development of people’s capabilities and enhancing their quality of life.

“To cement Dubai’s position as a global economic powerhouse and its role as a catalyst for growth, we must cultivate world-class working environments that empower our national talent and attract the brightest minds from across the globe,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Dubai retained its fourth position for the second consecutive year in the Cultural Interaction parameter, surpassing major cities like Tokyo, Istanbul, Madrid, Moscow, and Singapore. London, New York, and Paris maintained the top three spots.

The Global Power City Index, published annually since 2008, serves as a benchmark for measuring the performance and competitiveness of global cities. It influences decisions related to investment, immigration, and travel. The index comprises six parameters, including Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Liveability, Environment, and Accessibility.

