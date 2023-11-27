Ras Al Khaimah named fourth best city globally for expats to live, work — InterNations report

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), an emirate in the UAE, has secured the fourth position in a global survey evaluating the best cities for expatriates to live and work. This worldwide acclaim positions RAK as a leading global destination to experience, thrive, and feel a sense of belonging.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the survey was conducted by InterNations, a global network for expatriates, as part of their Expat City Ranking 2023 report. According to the organization, RAK excelled in five categories, namely:

Quality of life

Ease of settling in

Working abroad

Personal finance

Expatriate essentials index (covers digital life, administration topics, housing and language)

This global recognition underscores Ras Al Khaimah’s dedication to providing an exceptional living and working atmosphere for its expanding expat community, aligning with the strategic vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Earning the top ranking in the Expat Essentials Index, RAK is a city where expats say it is easy to get started. According to the report, 78 percent had no issues getting a visa (vs. 57 percent globally), and approximately seven out of ten expats in Ras Al Khaimah say housing is both affordable (68 percent vs. 38 percent globally) and easy to find (72 percent vs. 49 percent globally).

Securing the spot before RAK as the best cities for expats to live and work in are the Spanish cities Malaga, Alicante and Valencia. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi, Madrid, Mexico City, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Muscat made the top 10, with Dubai at number 11.

“As Ras Al Khaimah continues to enhance its international appeal and achieve notable success in various sectors, this recognition cements its position as an attractive destination for expatriates seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle,” Emirates News Agency said in a statement.