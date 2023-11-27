O! Millionaire Episode 80: Celebrating 80 Weeks of Green Impact and Grand Prizes

Episode 80 of O! Millionaire marks a significant milestone – 80 weeks of combining the thrill of winning with the mission of saving our planet. This episode not only offered the chance to win big but also highlighted the ongoing contributions to environmental sustainability through the Green Certificate program.

Be part of the O! Millionaire community on Instagram to stay updated on events nearby, as well as campaigns supporting green initiatives. Follow for real-time winner updates for those who miss the Live Draw, as well as for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Empowering Participants: A Step-by-Step Guide

O! Millionaire’s latest episode featured actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, who provided a simple, five-step guide on how to register at omillionaire.com. Emphasizing the tagline “You can’t win if you don’t play,” Maradona made sure that viewers understood the importance of creating an account to start their winning journey.

Watch the full video here.

Planting Futures with Every Green Certificate

The episode also shone a light on the impactful work of Oasis Park. Each Green Certificate purchased is more than just a chance to win your best life – it represents a tree planted in Oasis Park. This pioneering project aims to transform arid desert lands into lush green forests, starting with planting 500 trees weekly in India and soon in the UAE. The goal is 60 million trees by 2030, on top of more efforts for carbon sequestration via renewable energies and Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) for sustainable water supply. Just AED 25 can make a significant difference in this ambitious environmental initiative.

Watch here for more.

Participants who were not able to watch the Live Draw on November 23, 2023 can view the full replay on the O! Millionaire YouTube channel. Check it out here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 80

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

This week, the winning numbers drawn were 5, 8, 15, 17, 25, 42, and 44. The holder of the Green Certificate ID N5YK 55PW emerged as the lucky Raffle Draw winner. The Grand Prize for Episode 80 soared to 89.5 million dirhams, with a chance to Double it to 179 million dirhams. Participants have the option to Double and Secure the Grand Prize upon checkout of their Green Certificates.

Matching as few as three numbers can guarantee a prize, and winners can easily check their winnings at https://omillionaire.com/wallet. More Green Certificates offer more chances of winning while, at the same time, giving Oasis Park the funds that it needs to thrive.