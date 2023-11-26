Retired OFW wins P21M lotto jackpot

A retired overseas Filipino worker (OFW) won the P21,966,450.20 jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 drawn on September 21, 2023 according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning numbers include 25-10-14-17-19-42 which came from the birthdates of the OFW’s relatives.

The PCSO adds that the ticket was secured at SM City East Ortigas.

“The winner claimed his winnings on October 24, 2023, at the PCSO Main Office in Mandaluyong City,” the agency said.

The winner has been betting on the lotto since 1995 and he previously won the 5-digit combination in the same game in 2018.

The OFW eyes to invest in business ventures, provide educational assistance to family members pursuing their studies, and bolster his savings.