Freed Pinoy hostage to receive lifetime benefits from Israel government

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with overseas Filipino worker Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, a day after he was released by militant group Hamas.

The Philippine Embassy in Israel said that Jimmy was visited by Israel’s top diplomat at the hospital where he is recovering after 49 days of being held hostage in Gaza.

“Israeli citizens and foreign citizens shared the same fate in the face of a cruel enemy on that dark Sabbath,” Cohen said in a separate statement.

He added that Israel “exerted all effort and we are here for you”.

For his part, Ambassador Laylo conveyed the Philippines’ gratitude to Israel for facilitating the release of the hostages, including Jimmy.

The Israeli Government will provide Jimmy and his immediate family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends similar to those given to Israelis who are victims of terrorist attacks