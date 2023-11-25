‘Gusto ko mabuhay para sa pamilya ko’: Freed Pinoy hostage of Hamas recounts ordeal

The Philippine Embassy in Israel joined the nation in celebrating the release of Filipino hostage Gelienor Jimmy Pacheco from the hands of militant group Hamas.

“It is with great joy that the Embassy confirms that our kababayan, Mr. Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, is one of the hostages released from Gaza on the evening of 24 November,” the Embassy said in a statement.

The OFW is now back in Israel and continues to undergo a full physical and psychological examination.

“Jimmy is in high spirits and appears to be in good health. He is able to walk and move without difficulty and speaks coherently,” the Embassy added.

Ambassador Pedro “Junie” Laylo, Jr. and Labor Attache Rodolfo Gabasan personally visited Jimmy.

“The holy day of shabbat brought us the wonderful blessing of the release of the hostages, including our kababayan. The Filipino nation shares the joy of Israeli and Thai families who are now receiving this good news. We continue to pray for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza”, said Ambassador Laylo.

Jimmy also told the Ambassador his ordeal after the October 7 attack.

“Amba, kaya lang ako buhay dahil sa Panginoon. Kahit nung unang araw pa lang na nakuha ako inisip ko talaga ang pamilya ko. Habang nandun ako ang gusto ko lang mabuhay para sa pamilya ko,” Jimmy told Ambassador Laylo.

The Ambassador assured Jimmy of the Embassy’s full support for all his immediate and future needs. The Embassy extends its deepest gratitude and appreciation to all parties involved in the release of hostages.

“We also thank the Government of Qatar for facilitating the negotiations, the Israel Defense Forces for arranging the security of the area which allowed the release, the International Committee for the Red Cross for escorting the hostages safely out of Gaza, and the Egyptian and Israeli medical professionals who gave them immediate care,” the Embassy said.

In a story on Facebook, Pacheco shared an update on his situation and expressed gratitude for the help and prayers he has received.

“Salamat sa mga dasal [niyo] sakin, hindi pa po kayo ma-replyan isa isa, nasa hospital pa ako now,” he wrote.

He also shared a photo of a meal he had after being rescued. “Hindi na tissue ang almusal ko Lord, thank God,” he said.