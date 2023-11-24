Marcos says gov’t studying possibility of rejoining ICC

President Bongbong Marcos said that the government is mulling the possibility of rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Marcos was responding to questions about the resolution filed at the House of Representatives urging the administration to cooperate with the ICC.

Marcos said that resolutions from lawmakers on different issues are not unusual.

“It’s really a sense of the House resolution and the sense, they are just expressing or manifesting the sense of the House that perhaps it’s time to allow or to cooperate with the ICC investigations,” said Marcos.

“There is also a question, should we return under the fold of the ICC, so that’s again under study. So we’ll just keep looking at it and see what our options are,” he added.

The chief executive on the other hand maintained that he still stood by his statements that the issue of sovereignty of the Philippines has to be resolved on the ICC probe.