Bato Dela Rosa ‘ready’ in case PH returns to ICC 

Staff Report3 hours ago

Senator Bato Dela Rosa is ready for any eventualities in case the Philippines decides to return to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

President Bongbong Marcos previously said that the government is weighing its options when it comes to the ICC.

Dela Rosa was among those accused in the ICC drug war probe as he served as police chief during the time of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I feel that I should be ready for any eventuality because the political situation in the Philippines is very fluid, so I have to be ready,” Dela Rosa told reporters on Friday.

“As I’ve said, I am willing to face Filipino courts. I am willing to be tried by Filipino courts. But by a foreign body, I am not willing,” he added.

The senator said he has no plans to escape or flee the country.

“Baka sabihin niyo sisibat na si Bato, hindi ako lalayas. Pag sinabi ng ating gobyerno, sinabi ng ating korte: Bato harapin mo yan, dito ka sa amin humarap — then haharap ako, harapin ko yan,” he added.

Dela Rosa said it is up to Marcos to decide since he is the chief architect of the country’s foreign policy.

