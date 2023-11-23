Panel discussion on ASEAN startup landscape highlights PH readiness for global investments

Secretary Fred Pascual of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) emphasized the nation’s readiness, particularly in the Halal industry. This announcement was made during the DTI’s active participation in the Digital Pilipinas Festival, a crucial component of the Invest Philippines Week, hosted at the SMX Convention Center in Taguig City.

A session titled “The ASEAN Startup Landscape: An Investor’s Perspective” unfolded as part of the festival, providing attendees with a unique insight into the dynamic world of Southeast Asian startups. The panel discussion featured key players in the industry who shared invaluable insights into the investment climate, emerging trends, and the distinctive qualities that position ASEAN as an attractive destination for investors.

Representing various sectors, the panelists included Sameer Mehta, Head of Southeast Asia at DSG Consumer Partners; Stefan Matthews, Chairman of nChain; Steve Tsao from Yolo Investments, and Jer Chen, Chief Innovation Officer of the NDC. The session was moderated by Atty Mark Gorriceta, Managing Partner of Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra.

Steve Tsao, from Yolo Investments, emphasized the significance of sectors like logistics, transport, and delivery, stating, “Logistics is a need. You need to reach out. That gains your trust.” He further highlighted the emergence of unicorns in these sectors and the fintech industry.

Jer Chen shed light on the Philippines’ recent investments, stating, “We did invest in the first vaccine facility. We already ground broke last year. We follow the Philippine Development Plan, whatever the government says is a priority.” Additionally, he invited entrepreneurs to seek government investment, stating, “If you have a startup and you need funding, just email [email protected]. We’ll take a look at it and if it’s something that we want to invest in or fits our criteria, we’ll look for a co-investment partner.”

Chen further expressed their commitment to helping investors from outside the Philippines, stating, “We are here as the investment exhibitioner, hand in hand with NDC to help investors from outside of the Philippines.”

In addressing the potential of businesses emerging from the Philippines, Sameer Mehta expressed optimism. “I expect that there are a lot of businesses to emerge from the Philippines, and for the Philippines and potentially beyond. I look for a deep market where we can go to large businesses in 7-10 years, mainly in the food and beverage categories.”

Steve Tsao added insights into the fintech landscape in the Philippines, emphasizing the challenges in regulatory aspects and the opportunities for cross-border transactions, especially in remittance.

Secretary Fred Pascual underscored the government’s commitment to providing investors with a comprehensive understanding of the investment landscape in the Philippines.

The event, attended by a diverse audience, including representatives from Investment Promotions Agencies, Halal experts, industry leaders, startups, diplomats, policymakers, investors, and stakeholders, aimed to facilitate discussions, address challenges, and showcase investment opportunities across various sectors.