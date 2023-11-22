Yas Winter Fest is Officially Just 2 Weeks Away! Don’t Miss the City’s Biggest Line-Up of Festive Stage Shows, Nightly Fireworks and More

With just 2 weeks to go, we are getting ready to experience Abu Dhabi’s newest, biggest Winter celebration, with an entertainment line-up expected to take the city by storm. From December 6th to December 10th 2023 at Gateway Park South on Yas Island, this spectacular five-day event promises an unforgettable Winter wonderland for families and friends of all ages. With enchanting festive surprises including nightly fireworks, daily tree lighting ceremonies, Santa sightings and more, Yas Winter Fest presented by Aldar & Miral promises to be the must-attend event of the festive season.

With 5 days jam-packed with stage shows and entertainment, there is something in store for everyone to enjoy!

Entertainment Highlights to look forward to include:

Mini Musicals

The Princess Show

Immerse yourself in the wonder of ‘The Princess Show,’ featuring timeless melodies that will transport you to a realm of fairy tales. Enchanting songs, include: “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes”, “Part of Your World”, “How Far I’ll Go, “Beauty and the Beast”, “When Will My Life Begin”, “Someday My Prince Will Come”, “A Whole New World” and many more… Prepare to be spellbound by the magic, the music, and the happily ever afters as your favourite princesses songs are brought to life.

For the First Time in Forever

Join Princess Lucy Hunter James at the Winter Carnival for an icy sing-along, venturing ‘Into the Unknown.’ Featuring beloved ‘Frozen’ songs like “Love is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and, of course, the iconic “Let It Go.” Don’t miss this enchanting experience!

The Spirit of Christmas

Get ready to swing into the holiday spirit with holiday classics including “Man With the Bag,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Underneath the Tree,” “Santa Baby,” and many more. Sing along, clap your hands, and let the joy of the season fill your heart as we bring you the ultimate festive experience. Come on down, bring your friends and family, and let’s make this season bright with the magic of swingin’ holiday tunes!

Yas Winter Fest Live Caroling Competition

Presented by Tag 91.1 Radio and Yas Bay, watch on Saturday 9th December as the top 3 entrants of the Yas Winter Fest Choir Competition battle it out for the grand prize of AED 13,000 worth of cash and Yas Bay dining experiences.

Got what it takes? Entries are STILL OPEN until the end of the week! Simply gather your choir of 5-20 members, record your entry video, and submit it to https://www.tag911.ae/win/namamasko-po-the-tag-91-1-chorale-competition/

Brass Band Classics

Get into the Christmas spirit with your favourite brass band renditions of your favourite holiday songs, performed by Mark Zitti Band. Get into the groove as they deliver warm and versatile vocality, vigorous and passionate jazz that bubbles forth from an indomitable brass section.

School Choirs

It just isn’t the holiday season without the heartwarming sound of little ones singing carols from the heart! Various school choirs around Abu Dhabi will gather on the Yas Winter Fest stage to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear!

Magic Shows

Where there’s Christmas, there’s magic! Be amazed as Adrian Hurley, one of Dubai’s best magicians, takes the stage to demonstrate his mind-blowing performance of illusions and enchantment.



Juggling Shows

Luis Malabara, winner of the 7th edition of Spain’s Got Talent, will captivate the Yas Winter Fest audience with his out-of-this-world displays of juggling acts.

Karaoke Sing-Alongs

Join in the wintertainment and take part in festive karaoke with your Yas Winter Fest host Hugsy! It’s never too early to start thinking about which song you’ll request. What’s first on your list?



Santa Sightings

Nothing makes the holidays complete like a visit from the man in red himself! Straight from the North Pole, Santa Clause will be making appearances each day on stage and in a twice daily parade around the event with his fellow elves, stilt-walkers, fairies and more! If you’re quick, you may even be able to catch a selfie with him!

Lights, Fireworks, Action!

Prepare to be dazzled each evening at 9pm by an enchanting fireworks display lighting up the Yas Island sky. At 6:30 pm daily, witness the grand tree lighting ceremony, which will be sure to spread the holiday cheer in a twinkling show of magic & lights.

A HOST OF OTHER SURPRISES IN STORE

Be sure to check the Yas Winter Fest website for a full line-up of activities and games including the Snow Zone, Carnival Grounds, Kids Zone, Santa’s workshop, Kibsons Festive Cook School and more!

A snowy paradise awaits, as families and friends can frolic in the (artificial) snow zone, and enjoy exhilarating snow-inspired activities including a mega ice-like slide and more. All the fun without the cold! In the North Pole Zone, guests can get the chance to write & post a letter to Santa, snap some instagrammable moments, and even take a go in Santa’s workshop where ornament decorating, crafts and gingerbread decorating will be in full swing. Activities are charged separately.

Looking for a new festive recipe? Stop by the Kibsons Festive Cook School to learn classic holiday recipes and cook along with professional chefs. The best part? Cook School sessions are included FREE with your ticket. Simply register on-site 1 hour before the desired session.

Guests after an adrenaline thrill can explore in the Carnival Zone, featuring rides for adults and kids, plus skill games and more! Fancy some shopping, snacking and sipping? An artisan village will feature local festive creations perfect to knock some items off your Christmas list, while food trucks will serve up classic Winter favourites.

Bringing some little elves with you? While the Snow Zone, Santa’s Workshop and Carnival grounds will all feature activities for kids, little ones will also have their own dedicated kids-only zone, where they can celebrate winter like never before on the Winter themed bouncy castles, a zipline, bunjee jump, soft play area and more! Activities are charged separately.

Advance Tickets Now Available: Don’t miss your chance to snag your tickets to this extraordinary Winter extravaganza. Advance tickets are on sale now for a limited time only.

Purchase your tickets in advance skip the queues at the gate and ensure you don’t miss out on the holiday magic.

Advanced Ticket Prices

Ages 3 and below: Free admission- no ticket required

Child ticket: AED 15

Standard ticket AED 25

On-the-door Ticket Prices

Ages 3 and below: Free admission- no ticket required

Child ticket: AED 20

Standard ticket AED 30

Event Dates & Timings:

Wednesday 6th December: 2pm-11pm

Thursday 7th December: 2pm-11pm

Friday 8th December: 12pm-11pm

Saturday 9th December: 12pm-11pm

Sunday 10th December: 12pm-11pm

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://yaswinterfest.com/ and follow us:

Instagram: @yaswinterfest

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YasWinterFest

Tiktok: yaswinterfest

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/87770/yas-winter-fest-abu-dhabi