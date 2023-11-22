Latest NewsLifestyleNewsSportsTFT NewsUAE News

Cars not allowed on Sheikh Zayed Road during Dubai Run event

Photo: Dubai Run official website

Cars are going to be off-limits on Sheikh Zayed Road this coming Sunday, November 26 for Dubai’s largest free fun run race. The usually busy stretch of highway will be converted into the world’s largest running track to commemorate the finale of the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Thousands of people are expected to join the event as it welcomes people of all ages and abilities. The race will start with the Dubai Police supercar parade.

Runners will have two route options to take, showing the city’s most notable landmarks. The first route is the 5km Downtown stretch beginning at Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future, trudging through Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, with Dubai Mall as the last stop. The second route is perfect for more experienced runners or for those looking for a challenge as it offers a 10km distance that crosses the Dubai Canal bridge, before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate.

Participants can register through the website for free and choose their desired route. Upon signing up a QR code will be issued, which will be needed for collecting bibs. To ensure you are part of the event, pick up is set until November 25 at Run and Ride Central in One Central.

Last year’s Dubai Run was a success making it the largest community fitness event in the world with an attendance of 193,000 runners, joggers, wheelers, and walkers.

