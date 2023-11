Say YES to more travels with Philippine Airlines’ year-end sale

Time to plot your 2024 destinations without hurting your pockets as flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched on Monday a year-end sale with promotional fares to fly from Dubai to the Philippines and other exciting destinations.

Starting today, you can book your flights to the Philippines for as low as AED1,300 (roundtrip base fare) for the travel period from August 16, 2024, onwards. Meanwhile, if you plan to travel from January 16 to June 30, 2024, you can avail of flight tickets for as low as AED1,500 with PAL’s year-end promo.

On the other hand, if you wish to fly to international destinations from Dubai, you can take advantage of their limited-time offer of AED1,000 for travel periods from February 1 onwards.

With PAL’s exciting year-end offers, you can check these captivating destinations off your bucket list without straining your budgets:

Dubai to Manila: AED1,500 (Economy Class); AED3,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Cebu (via MNL): AED1,500 (Economy Class); AED3,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Davao (via MNL): AED1,500 (Economy Class); AED3,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Hong Kong: AED1,000 (Economy Class); AED6,000 (Business Class)

Dubai to Singapore: AED1,100 (Economy Class); AED4,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Bangkok: AED1,100 (Economy Class); AED2,780 (Business Class)

Dubai to Jakarta: AED1,200 (Economy Class); AED5,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Kuala Lumpur: AED1,200 (Economy Class); AED3,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Bali: AED1,400 (Economy Class); AED5,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Phnom Penh: AED1,400 (Economy Class); AED5,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Hanoi: AED1,400 (Economy Class); AED4,700 (Business Class)

Dubai to Shanghai: AED1,500 (Economy Class); AED5,500 (Business Class)

Dubai to Nagoya: AED1,600 (Economy Class); AED6,000 (Business Class)

Dubai to Fukuoka: AED1,600 (Economy Class); AED6,000 (Business Class)

Dubai to Tokyo (Narita): AED1,700 (Economy Class); AED6,300 (Business Class)

Dubai to Tokyo (Haneda): AED1,700 (Economy Class); AED6,300 (Business Class)

Dubai to Sydney: AED2,500 (Economy Class); AED7,000 (Business Class)

Dubai to Melbourne: AED2,500 (Economy Class); AED7,000 (Business Class)

Dubai to Brisbane: AED2,800 (Economy Class); AED7,000 (Business Class)

To avail PAL’s massive year-end offers, make sure to book your flights from November 20 to December 10, 2023.

Also remember that seats are subject to availability. Seasonality, blackout dates, and terms and conditions apply.

So, what are you waiting for? You don’t have to wait for 2024 to start planning your getaways! Grab this limited-time offer and start your new year right with PAL!