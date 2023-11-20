Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Samar

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Samar on Monday afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that the epicenter of the quake took place at 12:57 p.m., had its epicenter at 11.54°N, 125.14°E – 016 km S 55° E of the municipality of Calbiga.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 77 kilometers.

Intensity IV was felt in Palo, Leyte and state volcanologists said that no damage and aftershocks are expected.

The earthquake comes following a magnitude 6.8 quake that hit Saranggani, Davao Occidental.

Also read: NDRRMC: 7 killed, 2 missing in magnitude-6.8 quake in Mindanao

