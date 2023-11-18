NDRRMC: 7 killed, 2 missing in magnitude-6.8 quake in Mindanao

On Friday, southern Mindanao experienced a magnitude-6.8 earthquake, resulting in seven reported fatalities, two injuries, and two missing individuals, as announced by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Saturday.

According to ABS-CBN News, among the seven reported deaths, one occurred in Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, another in Malapatan, and two in Glen, both in Sarangani. Additionally, three fatalities were reported in General Santos City, though NDRRMC Director Edgardo Posadas emphasized that these deaths are pending validation.

“Mayroon tayong reported missing, 2. Mayroon tayong reported injuries, pero initial report pa lang, 2. Mayroong naitala na 450 indibidwal that required medical care,” Posadas told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

“Ni-raise natin ang ating alert kahapon to Blue. Ibig sabihin niyan… mas maigting ang pagbabantay natin physically lalo na ang particular services, lalo na sa uniformed services, sa PNP, Coast Guard, at Bureau of Fire Protection,” he said.

A Blue alert signifies that personnel are on 24-hour duty, and hospitals and health facilities are prepared to handle injuries and emergencies. Medicines and supplies are also on standby for distribution to affected areas.

In a PNA report, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) mentioned that inspections in affected areas in Sarangani commenced on Saturday. They are currently evaluating the damages to buildings, roads, and bridges.

“Inspection and assessment and installation of signages are ongoing, including conduct of post-earthquake assessment and continuous monitoring of other national roads and bridges,” it said.