Slain OFW in Israel laid to rest in Negros, honored with a marker

One of the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) killed in Israel following the deadly Hamas attacks on October 7 was laid to rest in her hometown in Cadiz City in Negros Occidental last Saturday.

Loreta Alacre was given tribute by Cadiz residents befitting for a heroine.

The funeral mass and interment were preceded by the unveiling of the marker for the Loreta V. Alacre Evacuation Center (LVAEC) in the compound of her alma mater, Cadiz Viejo National High School.

“The LVAEC will always serve as a reminder to all Cadiznons that we have our own heroine. She was an icon of perseverance, persistency, hope, and selflessness. She had always thought of her family’s welfare,” Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said during the unveiling ceremony.

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac also attended the event.

“We are here with so much pride. She will be remembered forever with the evacuation center in her name, but more importantly when we see her name. She is also in our hearts and minds even up to the future generations,” he added.

Alacre was buried at a public cemetery in Barangay Caduha-an, following a mass at St. Peregrine Parish near her residence.

“She may be out of sight, but her memories highlighted by her unique heroism will linger in us Cadiznons,” Escalante said.

Alacre worked abroad for 19 years and spent 15 years as a caregiver in Israel.