Miss International pageant reveals Top 20 delegate rankings for transparency

The Miss International pageant has shattered the norms of global beauty competitions by releasing the official rankings of its delegates in the 2023 event. The decision to disclose this information comes as a testament to the pageant’s commitment to transparency and openness, providing the public with an exclusive look into the inner workings of the competition.

Stephen Diaz, the Filipino head director of the Miss International organizer International Cultural Association (ICA), emphasized the importance of transparency in an interview with INQUIRER.net. Diaz stated, “The public deserves to know, and it’s good to make people still talk about us even though the pageant is over. Now that I am fully in charge, I believe in transparency and fair play. Judges decide who will place or not. That’s what pageants should be.”

During the recent the Miss International 2023 competition, Binibining Pilipinas Nicole Borromeo secured the third runner-up title. The event took place at the Yoyogi Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, on October 26, where Andrea Rubio from Venezuela claimed the crown, marking the ninth victory for the country since the pageant’s establishment in 1960.

Other notable placements included Sofia Oslo from Colombia as the first runner-up, Camila Diaz from Peru as the second runner-up, and Vanessa Hayes from Bolivia as the fourth runner-up.

While the placements of Supaporn Ritthipruek from Thailand and Itzia Garcia from Mexico were initially undisclosed during the coronation show, they were later revealed, securing the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the competition.

The rankings for the remaining semifinalists were also disclosed, emphasizing the impressive performances of delegates from various countries.

Here’s the official Rankings for the Top 20 Delegates:

Miss International 2023 Results:

Winner: Venezuela – Andrea Rubio

1st Runner-Up: Colombia – Sofía Osío

2nd Runner-Up: Peru – Camila Díaz

3rd Runner-Up: Philippines – Nicole Borromeo

4th Runner-Up: Bolivia – Vanessa Hayes

Top 7:

Mexico – Itzia García

Thailand – Supaporn Ritthipruek

Top 15:

Côte D’Ivoire – Nassita Diako (Voted into the Top 15 by viewers)

Dominican Republic – Yamilex Hernández

Greece – Zoi Asoumanaki

Hong Kong – Verna Leung

Malaysia – Cassandra Yap

Panama – Linette Clément

Puerto Rico – Amanda Solís

Vietnam – Nguyễn Phương Nhi (Voted into the Top 15 by viewers)

Additional Delegates Ranking 16th to 20th: