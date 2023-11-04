“Wala po akong na-violate na batas” – Abegail Rait asserts relationship with Francis M

Abegail Rait stressed that she was single when she met the late Francis M, whom she claimed was the father of her daughter, Gaile Francesca. Her revelation, made 15 years after the late rapper’s passing in 2009, generated significant attention.

She uploaded a 15-minute video addressing lingering questions and criticisms they faced after their appearance on “Pinoy Pawnstars.” One of the primary concerns was her marital status when she entered into a relationship with the rapper.

Rait, recognizing her limited knowledge of Philippine laws, acknowledged this by saying, “Hindi ako maalam sa batas, pero ang tanong ko po: Ang hindi alam ng nakakarami, nu’ng nagka-relasyon kami ni Kiko, hanggang sa mamatay siya, alam ko ano ang estado ko sa buhay niya.”

She also directly addressed those who labeled her as a “kabit” or mistress. “Kung kabit po ako at nanira ng pamilya — sana may maglakas ng loob na sabihin na wala na sila ni Pia nu’ng dumating ako sa buhay niya,” Rait emphasized.

Read: Francis Magalona’s alleged ex-lover and daughter sell late rapper’s jersey

Furthermore, she asserted, “Dalaga po ako nu’ng maging kami ni Kiko. Wala na po siya sa family residence nila for years. And, wala po akong na-violate na batas sa Pilipinas dahil single po ang marital status ng partner ko hanggang sa kinamatayan niya.”

Rait shared that Francis had openly explained their situation to her and her family. “Pinaliwanag sa akin ni Kiko from the start, what we are facing, documents will show. Ipinag-paalam niya ‘yan sa Mommy ko at sa pamilya ko, sa lola ko. Wala po akong hinahabol. Masyado nang matagal ang mga nangyari. We’re not expecting approval or acceptance, but respect.”

Before concluding her video, she made a heartfelt appeal to the public: “‘Wag po sanang husgahan ang isang tao batay sa narinig at nabasa ninyo. Alamin n’yo muna ang buong kwento bago niyo siraan ang buong pagkatao. I hope this video will clarify all and stop hatred. Maraming salamat po.”

In other news, Rait recently participated in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Toclong II-B, Imus, Cavite. Despite not winning, she congratulated the winning candidates and expressed her gratitude to her supporters. Rait revealed that she secured the eighth position while acknowledging her opponents’ landslide victory.