‘Vlogger’ faces probe for human trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration said that a vlogger is currently under investigation for illegal recruitment.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement that the case of two female victims have been referred to the inter-agency council against trafficking (IACAT) for investigation and filing cases against the recruiters.

The two victims were intercepted last November 2, after attempting to travel to Sri Lanka on board a Jetstar Asia flight via Singapore.

One of the victims said that she was referred to her recruiter by a Facebook vlogger, who contacted her after she posted a comment on her video.

“Both victims were recruited by a female based in Sri Lanka, who charged more than P50,000 each for the recruitment package,” the BI said.

“The recruiter promised them employment in Sri Lanka as household service workers or call center agents upon arrival,” it added.

The IACAT is now investigating both the recruiter and the vlogger.

