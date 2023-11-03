Second batch of Filipino repatriates from Lebanon to arrive on November 4

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed the upcoming arrival of the second batch of repatriates from Lebanon on November 4. This marks another significant effort to bring Filipinos home from the Middle East.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega announced that five Filipinos will be returning to the Philippines on November 4, with their flight scheduled to land at 3:55 p.m. via Dubai. This follows the successful repatriation of the first group, who arrived in the country on October 28.

According to De Vega, a total of 162 Filipinos have expressed their desire to be repatriated from Lebanon. Unfortunately, 41 individuals have not yet obtained permission from their employers to return to the Philippines.

Furthermore, De Vega revealed that additional repatriations are planned from Israel, where approximately 140 Filipinos wish to return home. “We have brought home 123 individuals, including two infants,” De Vega stated. “Around 45 more will be returning on November 6, leaving approximately a hundred more to be repatriated.”

The DFA continues to work diligently to facilitate the safe return of Filipinos from various regions, prioritizing their well-being and reunification with their families in the Philippines.