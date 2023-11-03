Marcos says more Filipinos will leave Gaza by Saturday at the latest

President Bongbong Marcos said that the Israeli government assured the Philippines that it would allow Filipinos to pass the Rafah Crossing going to Egypt.

Marcos made the statement on Friday as he assured the Philippine government’s readiness to bring Filipinos out of the war zone.

President Marcos said Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss was able to get in touch with the Foreign Minister of Israel and Philippine Ambassador Junie Laylo.

“So, may pangako sila sa atin na ipapalabas na ang mga Pinoy, ang mga Pilipino, ipapalabas na by today or tomorrow. That is what they promised us. Saturday daw at the latest,” Marcos said.

He added that government resources are on standby as soon as Filipinos cross the border.

“Nakahanda naman lahat ng ating mga bus. Nakahanda na ‘yung mga embassy natin sa Cairo na napunta… Nandyan lang sila. Matagal na silang nag-aantay doon sa tawiran, ‘yung Rafah crossing. And they are ready for when the time comes na tumawid na ang mga Pinoy dadalhin at pauuwiin,” he added.

The Rafah Crossing Point is the only crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, located on the Gaza-Egypt border.

The Philippine government has also offered assistance to Thais, Vietnamese and other nationals from Southeast Asian countries who were stranded at the crossing.

“And it looks like we are the ones there first because ang presence naman ng Pinoy in the area is much higher than the others. So, that is the latest news that I received today, early this (Friday) morning from our Secretary of the DFA,” Marcos said.

“And sana naman totoo na para mailabas na natin lahat ng gustong lumabas and bring them back home to safety,” the chief executive said.

Marcos noted the situation became complicated because the Palestinian husbands of some of the Filipinos were not allowed to leave Gaza.

“Siyempre ayaw naman nilang iwanan ang asawa nila, ayaw nilang iwanan ‘yung kanilang anak. So, these are the problems that we are facing,” Marcos said.