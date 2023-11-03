Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Marcos appoints new Agriculture Secretary 

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed a new Agriculture Secretary and he is Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., a fishing tycoon.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Marcos said he already inaugurated Laurel in his new post.

“I have just administered the oath of office for the new secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Francisco Laurel. And, this is because it is time that we have found somebody who understands very well the problems that agriculture is facing,” Marcos said.

Marcos was the agriculture chief for more than a year after winning the 2022 elections.

Marcos said he held the position since some decisions in the department could only be solved by the President.

“I think I was proven right that there are many things that only a president could do and the problems were so important and were so deep that I felt that the authority and the, I suppose, moral suasion of a president was necessary for us to be able to figure out,” he added.

