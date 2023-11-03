Excitement Builds as Tough Mudder Dubai Nears – Just One Week to Go!

Excitement is building for UAE residents, as Tough Mudder, the world-renowned obstacle course challenge, returns to Dubai for its flagship event in just over one week. Set to make a comeback on 11 – 12 November at Jebel Ali Racecourse, Dubai, Tough Mudder will once again welcome thousands of new and returning Mudders to face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit over an adrenaline-pumping weekend.

Anticipation is building as the world’s best obstacle series returns to Dubai for the first time since Hatta 2021. With demand exceptionally high, race organisers have made Tough Mudder Dubai a thrilling two-day extravaganza to accommodate thousands of enthusiastic participants, whilst extending a generous 15% discount on all final remaining tickets – using code TOUGH15.

For UAE residents and visitors keen to participate in a line-up of nail biting and exciting obstacles, there is no better opportunity than Tough Mudder Dubai. The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and over, featuring more than 20 obstacles, alongside a 5k course open to over 13’s with more than 13 obstacles. With fun for all the family, Tough Mudder Kids will also challenge children ages 6-12 to a fun and newly designed 1.5k obstacle mud run.

Mudders will also enjoy the introduction of new signature obstacles to this year’s event, with ‘ ‘Lumberjacked’ set to provide an extra dose of adrenaline. Furthermore, participants can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere in the Mudder Village, where they can enjoy live music, culinary delights and exciting activities from partners ANTA Sports and Grenade.

The thrill doesn’t end there, with McGettigans JLT offering an exclusive 20% off F&B all weekend when sporting the Tough Mudder Dubai t-shirt.

With tickets selling fast, families and friends are encouraged to secure their spots for this action-packed weekend. Register now at www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/dubai to secure tickets, starting from AED 170 for the 5k course and AED 90 for Tough Mudder Kids.

As part of the Dubai 30×30 Fitness Challenge, Tough Mudder Dubai organisers are inviting people to Mudder ready with a free training session this weekend. Starting this Sunday, November 5th, at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Fitness First trainers will lead a one-hour training session giving participants a glimpse of what to expect at Tough Mudder Dubai next weekend. Visit @toughmudderabia on IG for more information.