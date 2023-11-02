Woman arrested for allegedly poisoning boyfriend to Inherit $30 million

A woman hailing from North Dakota now faces charges of felony murder after allegedly poisoning her long-time boyfriend to secure his $30 million inheritance. Ina Thea Kenoyer, aged 47, was apprehended on Tuesday, Oct. 31 (PH time) on accusations of using antifreeze to fatally harm her boyfriend, 51-year-old Steven Edward Riley Jr. She is currently in custody at the Ward County Jail in North Dakota, United States.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded when Riley was scheduled to meet with his attorney at an airport regarding the inheritance on September 3. During the meeting, he suddenly fell ill, complaining of severe stomach pain, vomiting, and difficulty walking. He was promptly rushed to Trinity Hospital, and due to the worsening condition, transferred to Bismarck Hospital on September 5, where he ultimately succumbed to his condition, as reported by NBC News.

A police autopsy revealed that Riley’s cause of death was poisoning, with “toxic levels” of ethylene glycol, an ingredient found in antifreeze, detected in his system.

Further investigation of the couple’s residence unveiled a Windex bottle containing a bright green liquid suspected to be antifreeze in the living room. Additionally, a glass beer bottle and a plastic mug in the garage also contained a similar liquid.

The couple’s relationship was reportedly strained, with Riley allegedly planning to end his association with Kenoyer once he received the substantial inheritance, valued at over $30 million (more than P1.6 billion). Kenoyer asserted her entitlement to the inheritance, considering herself Riley’s spouse, and she also intended to share it with his son, according to court records.

In contrast, Kenoyer claimed she had urged Riley to seek medical attention promptly but was discouraged from doing so by his friend. She contended that Riley had been consuming alcohol throughout September 3, yet no alcohol was found in his system.

Kenoyer is scheduled for her initial court appearance on December 7.