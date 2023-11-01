Nikai Angel Awards honors 15 exceptional nurses in the UAE

On October 29th, at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in Dubai, the third season of the Nikai Angel Awards celebrated the invaluable contributions of nurses by showcasing the feats of the 15 nurses chosen as the finalists of the Nikai Angel Awards. The evening was graced by the presence of honorable guests, including His Excellency Sheikh Manaa Bin Hasher Al Maktoum (Chairman, MHM Group), Maryam AI Balushi (Director of Nursing, DAHC), Dr. Loai Osman Said Ali (Head of Technical Services, DAHC), and Paras Shahdadpuri (Chairman, Nikai Group).

The event unfolded amid anticipation and excitement and concluded with the recognition of the exemplary finalists and the announcement of the winners. Indhuja Renjesh from City FM, Prakasini Marar from HIT FM, and Julieta Solas from TAG FM emerged as the outstanding winners, each embodying the true essence of nursing excellence.

These exceptional nurses stood out for their extraordinary commitment, empathy, and outstanding service. The night showcased the profile videos that portrayed the remarkable stories and dedication of each of the 15 finalists. These heartfelt narratives resonated deeply with the judges—Dr. Manu Krishna, Dr. Betty John, and Dr. Ma. Girlie Tabilona Larroder—as well as the captivated audience, emphasizing the pivotal role nurses play in the healthcare landscape. After the profile videos were aired, the judges asked a question about their nursing career to each finalist as part of the judging process. The finalists shared insights into their nursing careers by showcasing their passion, knowledge, and unwavering commitment through their answers.

The event not only acknowledged the exceptional service of the winners but also rewarded them with a complete set of kitchen home appliances by Nikai, a substantial cash prize of 1 Lakh INR for the CITY/HIT FM winners and 100,000 Pesos for the TAG FM winners by Federal Bank, a year’s supply of perfumes by Coral Perfumes, and a return couple’s ticket to their home country by Apar Travels. Additionally, the nominators of the winners received 1 kitchen home appliance of their choice by Nikai. All the finalists were recognized and received a gift hamper from Coral Perfumes, diamond jewelry , and gift vouchers from Hotpack.

The event was also graced by the vibrant energy of RJ Maya from HIT FM and RJ Pepper Reu from TAG FM. The audience was treated to a mesmerizing saxophone performance by Halina Fralova and musical performances by Ivalina Borislovoa, adding a touch of artistry and rhythm to the evening. Following the winners and prizes announcement, Juby Kuruvilla, M.D. of Equityplus Advertising, took the stage to express gratitude and extend a heartfelt thank you to all the sponsors, partners, and every individual involved in orchestrating the success of the Angel Awards.

The success of the Nikai Angel Awards was made possible by the support from its esteemed sponsors and partners, including Federal Bank, Coral Perfumes, Bhima Jewellers, Chicking, Reema , Al Madallah Healthcare Management, Hotpack , Marvel Advertisement and Instant Cash. The event was supported by EMNF and Apar Travels and Tourism. The event was supported by media partners such as Khaleej Times, Malayala Manorama, Manorama Online, The Filipino Times, Dailyhunt, 24 News, and Flowers International HD Channel. Radio partners such as HIT 96.7 FM, City 1016 FM and TAG 91.1 FM helped promote the event. The event is conceptualized and managed by Equityplus Advertising.

The evening concluded as a tribute to the dedication and selfless service of nurses in the healthcare sector, setting a new standard in recognizing and celebrating their invaluable contributions to society. The Nikai Angel Awards 2023 served as a testament to the power of appreciation and recognition for these exemplary individuals.