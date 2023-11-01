Abu Dhabi International Airport to be renamed Zayed International Airport starting February 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued directives to rename Abu Dhabi International Airport on Tuesday, ahead of the new Terminal A’s official opening today, November 1.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the new official name, Zayed International Airport, will take effect from February 9, 2024, coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A.

Yesterday, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, toured the new terminal ahead of its operational opening and was briefed on its sustainable infrastructure, world-class facilities and services.

The Terminal A, spanning 742,000 sqm, can accommodate up to 45 million passengers annually and house 79 aircraft at any given time.

According to His Highness, the UAE continues to enhance its infrastructure to achieve its ambitions and strategic goals. He emphasized the terminal’s increased capacity and its pivotal role in fostering tourism growth. Additionally, it will pave the way for advancing the aviation sector and driving significant progress in economic and sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness also highlighted that the new terminal is set to bolster Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination and a leading aviation hub.

