PBC Abu Dhabi to hold forum on private equity, investment, financial management for SMEs

The Philippine Business Council-Abu Dhabi (PBC-Abu Dhabi) is gearing up to host this year’s PBC BizTalk, focusing on the theme “Private Equity, Investment, and Financial Management” dedicated to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The highly-anticipated event is set to take place at Le Royal Meridien, Khalifa Street, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM.

PBC BizTalk 2023 gathers a diverse array of experts and institutions with a keen focus on Investment Funding, Capitalization, Investment Portfolio Diversification, Debt Management, and Credit Ratings for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). This event, supported by various business councils, is an annual gathering that brings together local and international members, business owners, decision-makers, corporate professionals, and individuals. It also attracts VIPs and special guests, making it a remarkable platform for networking and collaboration.

This year’s PBC BizTalk promises a unique opportunity for Filipino business owners and Filipino Professional Community Leaders to connect, introduce their business lines, and tap into the extensive PBC Abu Dhabi network to advance their business interests. The forum aims to foster inclusivity and collaboration within the international business community of Abu Dhabi. Supported by The Filipino Times, the event will welcome supporting business members and media partners across the industry.

One of the highlights of PBC BizTalk 2023 is its prestigious lineup of guest resource speakers who are experts in their respective fields:

Navas Ebin Muhammed: Managing Director APAC at Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group. Victor Kiriakos: Founder & CEO of Dunes Ventures. Aref Abdelrahman Al Farra: Economic Adviser at the Abu Dhabi Chamber. Ahmed Naser Mohamed Ali Al Nuwais: CEO of Annex Investments; Emirates Family Offices Association, and Emirates Angel Investors. Lyndon Magsino: CPA, EMBA, Group Chief Audit Executive, Entrepreneur Investor, and Author of “PISO Master.” Satya Manish Kummaraganti: Senior Manager – Risk Management at ENBD.

In addition to this impressive lineup, PBC BizTalk 2023 is proud to have the support of other leading business councils, including:

AmCham Abu Dhabi (American Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi): Fostering strong ties and business opportunities between the United States and Abu Dhabi.

British Chamber of Commerce Abu Dhabi: Bridging connections and promoting trade relations between the United Kingdom and Abu Dhabi.

Canadian Business Council Abu Dhabi: Forging partnerships and supporting economic growth between Canada and Abu Dhabi.

Irish Business Council Abu Dhabi: Nurturing alliances and fostering business opportunities between Ireland and Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan Business Professional Council UAE: Building bridges and enhancing trade relationships between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.

Collectively, these organizations create a vibrant ecosystem in which businesses can flourish and extend their support to one another. PBC BizTalk 2023 is an event where ideas take flight, connections are established, and opportunities are abundant. It’s a chance for the international business community to grow together and make a positive impact on the global business landscape.

Furthermore, attendees can look forward to the launch of the Young PBC, as well as an exciting sociocultural intermission from family and friends of SCLC SocioCultural Lifestyle Consultancies which is a PBC member company.

For more information about PBC BizTalk 2023 and to register for the event, please visit: https://peifmforum.pbc-abudhabi.com/