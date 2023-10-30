Don’t bring small children to cemeteries this Undas — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) has issued an advisory on Monday, urging parents to avoid bringing small children to cemeteries this Undas 2023 to prevent injuries and diseases caused by overcrowding.

“I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children,” Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said in a statement.

Herbosa highlighted that despite the stabilization of COVID-19, the threat of the disease remains. Some regions still report sporadic and increasing cases. Moreover, small children have lower resistance to infections.

The health official further cautioned the public against purchasing food items like green mangoes, sandwiches, fruit juices, and similar items from vendors inside or outside the cemeteries.

“These food may be contaminated by unsafe water and other elements of the environment which may compromise the health and safety of consumers,” he explained.

The DOH also recommended individuals going to cemeteries to plan their visit, and bring their own water and food to ensure their safety and prevent diseases. Additionally, it advised against bringing perishable items such as salads that are prone to spoiling due to the heat. “We can all prevent contracting diseases when visiting our dearly departed loved ones. Let us be responsible with our actions and make our visit solemn,” Herbosa stated.