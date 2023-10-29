DMW: 4th batch of OFWs from Israel to arrive on Monday

The Department of Migrant Workers said that another batch of overseas Filipino workers from Israel will be arriving in Manila on Monday.

DMW officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac said there will be a fourth batch Filipino of returning to the country under emergency repatriation efforts of the DMW and OWWA in partnership with the DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv.

“Pasalamat tayo kay Ambassador Laylo. Kaya’t together with Administrator Arnell Ignacio ay may pagpapauwi ng fourth batch – 60 on Monday and most of them will be hotel workers,” Cacdac said.

The fourth batch there will be composed mostly of hotel workers. 32 hotel workers and 28 caregivers with a total of 119 OFWs including four infants.

“Kailangan ko banggitin siyempre iyong four infants kasi Filipino iyong four infants na uuwi at sila naman din ay tinutulungan natin ‘no iyong mga babies na pauwi – so that brings us to a grand total of 123 by Monday kasi hindi pa nakauwi iyong 62 – 60 OFWs plus two infants,” he said.

Cacdac said the Philippine Labor Attaché, OWWA Welfare Officer, and DMW Labor Attaché continue to monitor the situation by conducting rounds in rescue sites and rescue zones where OFWs are being brought to ensure their safety.