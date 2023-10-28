Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi launches 5-day crackdown on unauthorized room partitions and rentals

Staff Report9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi authorities have executed a rigorous five-day operation targeting unauthorized constructions and overcrowded housing in Abu Dhabi Island. The initiative, led by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, specifically aimed to address landlords and tenants who violated the regulations governing residential construction.

The authorities emphasized that all partitions, housing units, and external structures must be executed with the appropriate licenses and permits, as overcrowding in residential areas is a severe violation.

Overcrowding within residential areas is deemed a grave violation, punishable by hefty fines of up to Dh1 million, as stipulated by Law No. 8 of 2019. According to this law, a residential unit is considered overcrowded when its occupancy significantly exceeds the available space and the provided facilities.

During the recent field inspections, municipal inspectors meticulously examined residences and building signs to ensure compliance with these rules.

The campaign also targeted random, unlicensed housing units – small rooms available for rent that lack municipal approval. Such unauthorized units and practices have multifaceted negative impacts on the emirate, including contributing to undue population growth, altering the emirate’s landscape, and posing risks to public health and safety.

To address these pressing issues and prioritize community welfare, the municipality has significantly ramped up its field inspections, ensuring a robust and effective response to the challenges at hand.

