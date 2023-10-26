It’s almost back! The FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters returns on October 28-29. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the weekend jam-packed with action on and off the court…

The location

This year’s FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters will take place outside the renowned Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. With the iconic stadium forming the backdrop, this year’s masters will be one to remember for players and fans alike. There’s plenty of public parking nearby, too. Just check out the map in our images link, as well as our social media channels for more details here.

The teams

With 14 teams from 9 countries and some Olympic medal winners in between, this year’s line-up is guaranteed to bring the action. Whether you’re a 3×3 basketball fan or even new to the game, this high-octane sporting spectacle will have you hooked from the first to the final whistle. For full team and player bios, visit here.

Furthermore, Filipinos in the UAE are in for a treat as the Philippines will be represented by the Chooks-to-Go team from Manila. They are set to compete in this highly-anticipated basketball game on October 28 at 7:10PM. In an interview with The Filipino Times, the team expressed their growing excitement as the big game draws near.

The Championship Village

Away from the court, there’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy throughout the weekend at the Championship Village. Located opposite the main arena, the Village will be buzzing with excitement thanks to the live DJ, as you stroll around the food truck options deciding where to eat; there will be plenty of cuisines to choose from so come hungry! Once you’re refuelled, check out the mix of arcade games, the Giant Colouring Wall for kids, LED bracelet experience and more. Oh, and be sure to keep an eye out for our mascot, Fahad…

Important points up for grabs…

FIBA 3×3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters is the last master of the current season where federations cumulate points for Paris 2024 qualification purposes. The actual cut-off date is 1 November 2023, which means four days right after the Masters in Al Ain.

Schedule and entry

The first game on Day 1 starts at 2pm on Saturday 28 October, with the last game slated for around 11.30pm (depending on running timing). In between the 15 games being played, guests will be treated to live entertainment, including dance performances, competition giveaways and more.

Day 2, Sunday 29 October, sees the action reigniting at 5.15pm, with the Final being played at 9.15pm. Be sure to stick around for the Closing Ceremony, too, which will take place right after the Final.

Entry to this year’s event is complementary, which means seating is first come first served.