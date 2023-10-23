Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Few days to go until Westlife’s one-night-only concert in Abu Dhabi!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night of singing, dancing, and epic nostalgia as the Irish pop band Westlife takes the stage of Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2023.

Their highly anticipated return to the UAE offers you the chance to experience their timeless hits and electrifying performances up close and personal. With just a few days left, tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss this opportunity to secure yours now!

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 23 at 9.45.44 AM

Westlife will transport you back in time as they perform their classic hits such as “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” and “My Love,” among others, while also showcasing their newest pop anthems.

With an impressive 33 No.1 albums worldwide, over 55 million records sold, and a string of chart-topping singles, these pop music legends are sure to leave you in awe and provide a night you won’t forget.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 23 at 9.46.00 AM

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 23 at 9.44.28 AM

But more than just creating famous songs that tug at our heartstrings, this band goes above and beyond in touching people’s lives. In their last Abu Dhabi concert, they fulfilled a fan’s dream by inviting Dian, a cancer warrior, on stage. This heartfelt gesture touched the hearts of fans around the world and exemplified Westlife’s genuine care for their audience.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, this event promises an evening of pure entertainment, unbeatable revelry, and unforgettable memories. But remember, time is running out!

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 23 at 9.46.54 AM

Secure your tickets today by visiting www.livenation.me and prepare for an extraordinary night of music, fun, and celebration.

Event Details:

Date: October 27th

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RTA Dubai Metro tap mobile

Pay using your phone: Dubai launches digital nol cards to pay for public transportation

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 23T144905.228

Unified GCC visa to be launched within next two years — UAE minister

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 23T125123.739

‘Stop, stop!’: Pope Francis calls for end to Israel-Hamas conflict

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 23T115114.930

Francis, Pia Magalona ‘already separated’ before ‘relationship’ with Abegail Rait, says Robby Tarroza

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button