Few days to go until Westlife’s one-night-only concert in Abu Dhabi!

Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night of singing, dancing, and epic nostalgia as the Irish pop band Westlife takes the stage of Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2023.

Their highly anticipated return to the UAE offers you the chance to experience their timeless hits and electrifying performances up close and personal. With just a few days left, tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss this opportunity to secure yours now!

Westlife will transport you back in time as they perform their classic hits such as “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” and “My Love,” among others, while also showcasing their newest pop anthems.

With an impressive 33 No.1 albums worldwide, over 55 million records sold, and a string of chart-topping singles, these pop music legends are sure to leave you in awe and provide a night you won’t forget.

But more than just creating famous songs that tug at our heartstrings, this band goes above and beyond in touching people’s lives. In their last Abu Dhabi concert, they fulfilled a fan’s dream by inviting Dian, a cancer warrior, on stage. This heartfelt gesture touched the hearts of fans around the world and exemplified Westlife’s genuine care for their audience.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, this event promises an evening of pure entertainment, unbeatable revelry, and unforgettable memories. But remember, time is running out!

Secure your tickets today by visiting www.livenation.me and prepare for an extraordinary night of music, fun, and celebration.

Event Details:

Date: October 27th

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi