Get married online: UAE introduces Digital Marriage Contract Service

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Getting married in the UAE will soon become easier than ever, as the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) showcased an innovative technology during the GITEX 2023, where a new digital service will enable the application and signing of marriage contracts remotely through videoconference software.

According to a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ADJD’s pavilion at the event demonstrated how digital technologies can enhance government performance and increase the global competitiveness of the Abu Dhabi government, aligning with the government’s vision and direction.

With this development, the department has introduced its Digital Marriage Contract Service, which will soon allow customers to:

  • Apply for a marriage contract electronically.
  • Receive approvals and complete payment procedures online.
  • Book an appointment to sign the contract remotely using videoconference technology.
  • Receive the final marriage contract document electronically, with digital signatures of both parties.

Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, stated that digital transformation and modern technologies have fundamentally revolutionized the judicial work system in Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court & Chairman of the ADJD.

