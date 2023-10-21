Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Marcos: PH concerned over rising Filipino casualties in Israel-Hamas war 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 mins ago

Pres. Bongbong Marcos during the first ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

President Bongbong Marcos said that he is concerned over the growing number of Filipino casualties in the Israel-Hamas war.

Marcos said that he is hoping that the conflict will end soon.

“The Philippines is deeply concerned about the rising number of victims and the safety of all persons, as well as the dire humanitarian consequences of the conflict in Israel and in Gaza,” Marcos said during his intervention in the first ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia according to a GMA News report.

“We hope that all parties will exert their utmost efforts to de-escalate the situation, stop all violence, and engage in dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

The President said the Philippines is standing with Israel following the deadly Hamas attacks..

Marcos also expressed his concern over the two missing Filipinos in Israel. 

During the same meeting, the President also cited the need to work together to promote peace and stability in the South China Sea. 

