President Sheikh Mohamed urges Israel-Gaza ceasefire at GCC-Asean Summit

President Sheikh Mohamed has once again called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict. During a joint summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), the President highlighted the worsening situation in the region.

Speaking at the GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh, President Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for humanitarian corridors to deliver medical and relief aid to Gaza while emphasizing the importance of protecting civilian lives.

“Today, as we gather, our region faces a grave conflict, and the toll and risks associated with it amplify daily, especially in humanitarian terms,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He expressed condolences to the victims’ families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

President Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport. His high-level delegation included Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President; and Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

The summit aimed to strengthen ties between GCC nations and ASEAN members, underlining the significance of international cooperation and integration.

Sheikh Mohamed shared his appreciation for the summit on social media, emphasizing the enduring importance of international cooperation and thanking King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for convening the event.

On the sidelines of the summit at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, Sheikh Mohamed met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation on various levels, including economic and investment.

The GCC includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, while the ASEAN group comprises 10 member states, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.