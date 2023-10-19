Unlocking global opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs and professional community: Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with AIM Global Foundation

The Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi (PBC) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Global Foundation, a leading investment platform not just in the Middle East but the entire globe. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the World Investment Forum, held on October 16, 2023, which promises to open doors and greater heights for the Filipino business community and professionals in the United Arab Emirates.

AIM Congress, renowned for creating investment opportunities, fostering economic relations, and addressing global challenges, will return from May 7th to 9th, 2024, in Abu Dhabi. The theme for the 2024 edition is ‘Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potential for Global Economic Development,’ featuring innovative activities, sessions, side forums, and workshops in collaboration with international organizations.

H.E Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and AIM Congress, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying “I am truly thrilled by this momentous occasion. This collaboration signifies the dawn of a new era, where shared vision and strategic cooperation will drive economic growth and international investment to new heights. Through this partnership with the Philippine Business Council, we hope to foster new connections and opportunities for businesses and investors in Abu Dhabi.”

This strategic partnership between the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi (PBC- Abu Dhabi) and AIM Global Foundation not only promises mutual benefits but also holds the potential to give way to a significant rise in Filipino-owned businesses and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi. With PBC’s active involvement in AIM Global Foundations events and extensive branding across multiple platforms, Filipino entrepreneurs and businesses will gain increased visibility and bilateral opportunities to connect with investors and partners.

Chairman, Prof. Gau Raganit, leading the way, anticipates a mutually beneficial partnership with AIM Congress. He said, “with PBC – Abu Dhabi’s active involvement in AIM events and extensive branding, Filipino entrepreneurs and businesses are poised to gain greater opportunities to connect with investors, exhibit world class talents of our professionals and enhance global partnership. This collaboration sets the stage for a significant rise in Filipino-owned businesses, entrepreneurship and professionals in the UAE. We encourage Filipino entrepreneurs, professionals, investors and other stakeholders to join the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi and take advantage of its initiatives and embark to another milestones.”

As a driving force in global economic empowerment, AIM Congress, as an initiative of AIM Global Foundation, has firmly established itself as a preeminent investment platform in the Middle East, dedicated to sparking positive transformation, investment opportunities, and promoting solidarity and economic relations among nations. Every edition of the AIM Congress is an opportune event to address the Fundamental Challenges that Nations are being confronted with on their journey to achieving Development, and to discuss Investment Trends and Strategies that can be utilized to maximize the potential of every Business, Country and Region to consequently Fuel Economic Diversification.