Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Industry experts tackle leadership techniques, community development in summit hosted by Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi recently organized a Leadership Summit focused on Empowering Communities through Agile and Resilient strategies. This event aimed to bring together leaders from various sectors to discuss and implement measures that would enhance community empowerment and resilience.

The summit began with an insightful keynote speech by H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, who emphasized the importance of agility and resilience in empowering communities to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable development.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 19 at 11.36.08 AM

The summit featured distinguished speakers and panel discussions that encouraged open and constructive dialogue among attendees. These sessions brought together leaders from government agencies, non-profit organizations, businesses, and community groups, fostering collaboration and sharing of best practices.

With more than 200 attendees from over 50 Filipino organizations, participants engaged in thought-provoking conversations about strategies to enhance community engagement, build social capital, and leverage technology for community development.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 14 at 4.34.26 PM

One of the highlights of the summit was the recognition of outstanding Bayanihan Council member organizations that have made significant contributions to community empowerment and resilience. These awards celebrated their remarkable efforts in creating positive change and inspired others to follow suit.

The summit also showcased various success stories, innovations and initiatives that have effectively empowered communities. These examples served as an inspiration for attendees, demonstrating the potential for positive change when communities are agile and resilient.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 14 at 4.34.21 PM

The Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi Leadership Summit on Empowering Communities through Agile and Resilient strategies provided a platform for leaders to share ideas, exchange knowledge, and collaborate on innovative solutions. It served as a reminder that community empowerment is a collective effort that requires the active participation of individuals, organizations, and governments.

Overall, the summit was a resounding success, with attendees leaving motivated and equipped with practical tools and strategies to empower their communities. The discussions and initiatives that emerged from the event hold the promise of creating lasting positive impact and building stronger, more resilient communities.

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 14 at 4.34.22 PM

WhatsApp Image 2023 10 14 at 4.34.21 PM 1

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T152816.285

LBC kicks off ‘Panalo sa Padala’ raffle promo, winners of huge prizes revealed

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T152341.472

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to launch Race Series ahead of main event

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T144903.584

Enjoy unlimited sushi for only AED50 at Rauchi Restaurant

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 19T144059.691

Unlocking global opportunities for Filipino entrepreneurs and professional community: Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with AIM Global Foundation

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button