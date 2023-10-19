Be ready for the big show: HONOR teases consumers with the Unbreakable Smartphone “HONOR X9b”

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the upcoming launch of the brand-new HONOR X9b in UAE market, the latest addition to its trustworthy and reliable X Series line-up. Combining exceptional display quality, expansive photography capabilities, and enhanced battery and hardware performance, the HONOR X9b sets a new benchmark for mid-range smartphones in the industry.

Industry-leading Durability Powered by Ultra-bounce Anti-drop Display

Showcasing an industry-leading drop resistance and durability, the HONOR X9b’s display incorporates the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop technology. Certified by SGS’s Five Star Overall Drop Resistance, the HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Display utilizes advanced cushioning technology using newly developed materials, which increases the shock absorption capacity by up to 1.2 times, ensuring utmost durability even when subject to drops from a height of 1.5 meters and all angles.

Triple Camera System for Captivating Photography

The HONOR X9b boasts a triple camera system consisting of a 108MP Lossless Camera Capture, a 5MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. The 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera comes with a large 1/1.49-inch sensor and a large f/1.75 aperture, allowing it to capture more light and produce images with vivid clarity. The camera also offers high optical quality with 3X zoom and an outstanding motion capture engine, ensuring the HONOR X9b produces clear snapshots with fascinating detail.

Flagship Performance for Unmatched Productivity

The HONOR X9b comes with a durable and long-lasting 5800mAh battery that can power the device for 3 days on a single charge, providing users with reliable performance and a worry-free experience. Additionally, the battery exhibits superb durability, maintaining 80% of its capacity after undergoing 1,000 charge cycles, making it one of the most robust device batteries in the market.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the HONOR X9b delivers excellent flagship capabilities with a 35% increase in GPU performance and a 40% increase in CPU efficiency, enabling seamless productivity and entertainment at all times.

Running the latest MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13, the HONOR X9b provides access to a range of upgraded and customized features, such as the HONOR Docs Suite, enabling a more intelligent and convenient experience of remote working.

Human-centric Visual Excellence

Equipped with a remarkable 6.78-inch AMOLED Curved Display, the HONOR X9b supports 1.5K ultra-clear resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1.07 billion colors, offering ultra-clear visuals with sharp details and vibrant colors. As a testament to HONOR’s commitment to human-centric technology, the HONOR X9b offers an array of eye protection features, including 1920Hz PWM Dimming, Low Blue Light, Dynamic Dimming, and Circadian Night Display, cater to the needs of today’s always-on generation who spend long hours in front of screens.

Design, Pricing, and Availability

The HONOR X9b boasts a sleek and modern aesthetic design with meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite detail, and is available in three colorways – Sunrise Orange, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. Starting from 26th October 2023, the HONOR X9b will be available for pre-order in UAE at an exciting offer and free gifts.