Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos condoles with family of 3rd OFW killed in Israel-Hamas war, vows assistance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

PBBM on the phone with families of OFWs who died in Israel-Hamas war (Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos/Facebook)

President Bongbong Marcos has expressed his deep sadness over the death of another overseas Filipino worker in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Marcos spoke with the sister of OFW Lorie Alacre and assured them that assistance will be given.

The chief executive also said that the remains of the OFW will be brought home as soon as possible,

“May assistance para sa pamilya, pero lahat ng kailangang gawin para maiuwi na ay gagawin na muna namin. Iyon lamang, hinihintay muna natin kung ano ‘yung magiging sitwasyon doon sa Israel dahil talagang napakagulo masyado ngayon at sarado lahat,” Marcos said in a statement released by Malacanang.

“Tulungan ka namin. Basta’t nandito ang gobyerno. Lahat ng mga embassy natin naka-alert naman, alam nila ang sitwasyon mo… lahat nga gusto nang umuwi kaya ‘yun na muna ang inayos namin at basta’t mabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon ay iuuwi na namin silang lahat,” he added.

The 49 year-old caregiver died after being reported missing by Israeli employer.

The OFW hails from Negros Occidental and had been working in Israel for 15 years.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

naia reuters

Mandatory footwear removal in airports suspended starting October 13

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 17T150007.741

‘Femme Vitality’: Filipino Social Club Celebrates the Pink Month with Symposium on Women’s Health Awareness

1 hour ago
Screenshot 2023 10 17 at 2.35.32 PM

Francis Magalona’s alleged ex-lover and daughter sell late rapper’s jersey

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 08T125709.635

RTA unveils new smart gate that allows you to pay transport fares through facial recognition

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button