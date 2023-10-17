Marcos condoles with family of 3rd OFW killed in Israel-Hamas war, vows assistance

President Bongbong Marcos has expressed his deep sadness over the death of another overseas Filipino worker in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Marcos spoke with the sister of OFW Lorie Alacre and assured them that assistance will be given.

The chief executive also said that the remains of the OFW will be brought home as soon as possible,

“May assistance para sa pamilya, pero lahat ng kailangang gawin para maiuwi na ay gagawin na muna namin. Iyon lamang, hinihintay muna natin kung ano ‘yung magiging sitwasyon doon sa Israel dahil talagang napakagulo masyado ngayon at sarado lahat,” Marcos said in a statement released by Malacanang.

“Tulungan ka namin. Basta’t nandito ang gobyerno. Lahat ng mga embassy natin naka-alert naman, alam nila ang sitwasyon mo… lahat nga gusto nang umuwi kaya ‘yun na muna ang inayos namin at basta’t mabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon ay iuuwi na namin silang lahat,” he added.

The 49 year-old caregiver died after being reported missing by Israeli employer.

The OFW hails from Negros Occidental and had been working in Israel for 15 years.