‘Femme Vitality’: Filipino Social Club Celebrates the Pink Month with Symposium on Women’s Health Awareness

In support of the Pink Month, the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) spearheaded a symposium on women’s health awareness, themed “Femme Vitality: Unveiling Women’s Health and Wellness,” held at the Villa Rotana Hotel in Dubai, on Sunday 15th of October 2023, leaving attendees inspired and informed.

The symposium brought together a diverse audience, esteemed guests, and advocates for women’s health, who gathered to emphasize the importance of raising awareness of women’s well-being.

“Women’s health and wellness are the foundation of a thriving society. When women are healthy and well, they can better contribute to their families, communities, and the world, creating a brighter and more balanced future for all,” said Ms. Ellanie Villena, FilSoc Vice President and the main organizer of the symposium.

The event featured a remarkable lineup of speakers, each with a unique perspective and expertise in women’s health. Notable figures included Mr. Jay Ocampo, the Vice President for Marketing of Gr8life International, Ms. Manilyn Sibolinao, a healthcare professional, Ms. Alicia Cacha, an experienced insurance adviser from Zurich International, and Ms. Joanna Katrina Ramos, entrepreneur and founder of the Thriving Filipina Circle (TFC), who delivered captivating presentations on various facets of women’s health, from physical wellness to mental well-being.

One of the highlights of the event was the inspirational messages from Honorable Vice Consul Aleah Marie Gica from the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Honorable Assistant Labor Attaché Nelia Olivera, from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) who emphasized the importance of healthy women in our society and the need for collective efforts in promoting women’s health awareness.

In addition to the informative sessions, participants engaged in a dynamic Q&A portion, allowing for an exchange of ideas and clarification of important health-related queries.

“Attending the ‘Femme Vitality’ symposium was really good and motivating. Despite our busy lives, we need this gentle reminder to give importance to our health every day. By prioritizing our well-being, we not only enhance our own lives but also contribute to a healthier and happier society,” said Ms. Joyce Yacoub, one of the attendees and co-founder of Credible DXB.

“We’re happy that FilSoc is helping our fellow Kabayans have health awareness opportunities like this (event), and we’re open for more future collaborations,” said guest speaker Mr. Ocampo.

FilSoc remains committed to championing health and wellness advocacy within the Filipino community and looks forward to continued collaboration and future events focused on nurturing the well-being of our community members.