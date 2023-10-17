Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bato Dela Rosa convinced that Socorro Bayanihan is a cult

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa said that he is convinced that the group Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI) in Surigao del Norte is a cult.

The statement comes after the lawmaker visited the province and the community. Dela Rosa told reporters in an interview that members of the SBSI showed “strict reverence” and “blind obedience” to their leader, Jey Rence Quilario or “Senior Agila”.

“Yung paghi-heal niya kuno, yung pagiging quack doctor, naniwala mga tao, elemento yan ng cultism,” he said.

“Sino ba matinong tao na iinom ng tae ng kambing para gumaling siya? Yung may blind obedience, may blind na paniniwala, blind faith towards a cult leader,” the senator said.

Dela Rosa also cited the child marriages facilitated by Quilario which were supported by the parents of the children. Dela Rosa said he also found out about the military training and forced labor of minors.

SBSI leaders and some members cried foul over being labelled a cult.

The Philippine National Police also urged the National Bureau of Investigation and the local government to investigate the discovery of suspected remains of children in an illegal cemetery in Sitio Kapihan.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

naia reuters

Mandatory footwear removal in airports suspended starting October 13

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 17T150007.741

‘Femme Vitality’: Filipino Social Club Celebrates the Pink Month with Symposium on Women’s Health Awareness

1 hour ago
Screenshot 2023 10 17 at 2.35.32 PM

Francis Magalona’s alleged ex-lover and daughter sell late rapper’s jersey

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 08T125709.635

RTA unveils new smart gate that allows you to pay transport fares through facial recognition

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button