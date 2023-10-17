Abu Dhabi launches pilot phase of electric bus project

Residents have witnessed a groundbreaking mode of transportation in the streets of Abu Dhabi over the past few days, as the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport launched the pilot phase of the electric bus project on Abu Dhabi island.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, these electric buses are called Automated Rapid Transport (ART). The pilot phase features a three-carriage, air-conditioned electric vehicle that makes designated stops on various routes in the emirate. These buses are capable of transporting 200 passengers at a time.

ARTs are a hybrid of buses and trams operated by a driver. They are equipped with seats along both sides of the carriage, including straps for standing passengers.

Its initial phase includes the operation of 25 stations along routes extending for about 27 km, paving the way for a new and distinctive phase of technological development in the transport sector. Currently, the service operates from Friday to Sunday, and runs from Al Reem Mall to Marina Mall, passing along Zayed the First Street and the Corniche Street on Abu Dhabi island.

This initiative is part of ITC’s commitment to developing an integrated and smart public transportation system that aids in local development across various sectors, and plays a vital role in enhancing mobility options for residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi.

ITC teams have constructed a highly efficient and fully integrated infrastructure, ensuring the highest standards of safety, comfort and quality for customers according to the ITC’s strategy.

As part of the Smart Mobility Strategy in Abu Dhabi, ART aims to establish an effective and sustainable transport sector that employs cutting-edge technologies in service of the community, boosting the efficiency of the transport system and supporting the transition to environment friendly and sustainable means of transport.