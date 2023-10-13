Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Taste of Abu Dhabi Culinary Spotlight: Kibsons Joins Taste of Abu Dhabi as Official Title Partner

MENA Live Events announced this morning that the UAE’s leaders of fresh produce, Kibsons International, have officially joined as the Title Partner of the event.

A perfect synergy of culinary endeavors, Kibsons will be providing some of the world’s best chefs including Marco Pierre White, John Torode and Jose Pizarro with all ingredients for their exclusive cooking workshops at Taste of Abu Dhabi. Providing the very highest level of produce for the event’s professional chefs to use is a priority for Taste of Abu Dhabi, in order to uphold the global Taste standard of culinary excellence, ensure that guests get the most out of their experience, and of course to enable chefs to bring out each and every flavour of their meticulously crafted recipes.

Sounding mouth-watering? Workshops will take place in the Kibsons Cook School all weekend at Taste of Abu Dhabi, and are included in all ticket packages.
Guests can follow along the professionally led demos at their own cook stations, and at the end, savour their creation. Too good to experience just once, The Kibsons Cook School will provide recipe cards so guests can take the recipe with them to re-create long after the weekend ends.

With registration on a first come-first served basis before each sessions, guests are encourages to keep an eye out for the final schedule of workshops to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Halima Jumani, Director of Operations for Kibsons comments on the culinary partnership:

” We are delighted to be headline sponsors for Taste Abu Dhabi. We are proud to bring our brand out into a community setting, speak to our loyal customers and share tips and tricks to encourage people to get creative in the kitchen. We are passionate about educating people to make healthy, sustainable and realistic food choices across all Emirates.”

Guests will be able to explore more about the Kibsons brand at Taste of Abu Dhabi at their premium vendor chalet pop-op, plus experiential brand surprises and more through the weekend.

The star-studded line-up of pro chefs demonstrating at Taste Abu Dhabi in partnership with Kibsons promises for an action-packed weekend, with the following names announced so far:

  • Marco Pierre White
  • John Torode
  • Lisa Faulkner
  • Jose Pizarro
  • Hattem Mattar
  • Aysha Alobeidli
  • Ritu Dalmia
  • Jenny Morris
  • Shelina Permalloo
  • Tarek Ibrahim
  • Scott Valentine

Full details and bios can be found at https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com/taste-abu-dhabi-chefs/

To further spice up this all-star culinary line-up, Taste organisers have also just released a sneak peek at the Taste Exclusive Dishes from participating restaurants. These special dishes are designed just for the event, so guests won’t want to miss out on these gastronomical treats.

The first 5 Taste Exclusive Dishes Announced so far:

  • BB Social – Wagyu Cheese Katsu
  • La Carnita – Pollo Frito Tacos
  • Marco’s Italian – Ravioli di Vitello
  • Oak Room – Short Rib Bao Bun
  • Dai Pai Dong- Wok Fried Chicken/Veg Noodles

Stay tuned for more juicy announcements surrounding Abu Dhabi’s biggest celebration of food, drinks and music.

Advanced Tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi are now on sale at Platinumlist.net. With a variety of ticket options to choose from, guests can tailor their experience to suit their preferences and ensure they don’t miss out on this extraordinary event.

Packages:
General Admission
Includes: 1 day entry to the event, exclusive Taste workshops.

Taster Package
Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 2 food vouchers, 2 drinks vouchers, exclusive Taste workshops.
*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

VIP Package
Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 3 food vouchers, 3 drinks vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, exclusive Taste workshops.
*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Sunday Brunch Package
Includes: 1 day entry to the event, 5 dish vouchers, 5 drinks vouchers, exclusive Taste workshops.
*Vouchers are distributed at the time of entry into the event.

Advanced tickets are now on sale:

Advanced Ticket Prices:
General Admission: AED 75
Taster Package: AED 180
VIP Package: AED 280

Sunday Brunch Package: AED 360

For more information and to stay updated on event details, visit https://tasteofabudhabifestival.com  and follow us:
Instagram: @tasteofabudhabi
Tiktok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSLGSvtra/

Tickets can be purchased at: https://abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/88253/taste-of-abu-dhabi

