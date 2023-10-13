Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Strong quake rocks Batangas, shakes Metro Manila and nearby areas

A powerful magnitude 5 earthquake struck Batangas on a Friday morning, causing tremors felt in parts of Metro Manila and surrounding regions, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). Phivolcs has also issued warnings of potential damage and aftershocks.

The shallow quake originated 14 kilometers southwest of Calaca City at around 8:24 a.m., prompting office workers to evacuate their buildings. Despite the earthquake’s epicenter being in Batangas, there were no reported casualties at the time.

Arnold Panopio, the disaster chief of Mabini municipality, mentioned that the quake initially began with a slight jolt but quickly escalated in intensity before abruptly ending.

Although there were no casualties or reports of damage, a local high school with approximately 2,000 students decided to suspend classes as a precaution.

In Manila, students donned hard hats, and office workers gathered outside buildings, awaiting clearance to re-enter. Phivolcs provided details about the earthquake’s intensity across various areas:

  • Intensity 5 – Batangas City and Lemery, Batangas
  • Intensity 4 – Muntinlupa; Sta. Teresita, Batangas
  • Intensity 3 – Tagaytay City, Cavite; Talisay, San Jose, Lipa, Padre Garcia, and Laurel, Batangas
  • Intensity 2 – General Trias, Cavite; Pateros, Quezon City, Valenzuela City, Pasay in Metro Manila; Meycauayan, Bulacan; Santa Cruz and San Pablo, Laguna
  • Intensity 1 – Pasig, Caloocan

