Malacañang explains why EDSA People Power anniversary not part of 2024 holidays 

The Office of the President explained why the celebration of the EDSA People Power was not included in the official list of 2024 holidays.

“The Office of the President maintains the respect for the commemoration of the EDSA People Power Revolution,” OP said.

“However, such was not included in the list of special non-working days for the year 2024 as February 25 falls on a Sunday,” it added.

The palace said that there is minimal impact on declaring it as holiday since the day falls on a Sunday.

“There is a minimal socio-economic impact in declaring such day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers and laborers,” it added.

Here’s the list of 2024 regular holidays:

  • January 1 – New Year’s Day
  • March 28 – Maundy Thursday
  • March 29 – Good Friday
  • April 9  – Araw ng Kagitingan
  • May 1 – Labor Day
  • June 12 – Independence Day
  • August 26 – National Heroes Day (Last Monday of August)
  • November 30 – Bonifacio Day
  • December 25 – Christmas Day
  • December 30- Rizal Day

Here’s the list of special non-working holidays:

  • February 10 – Chinese New Year
  • March 30 – Black Saturday
  • August 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day
  • November 1 – All Saints’ Day
  • November 2 – All Souls’ Day
  • December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary
  • December 24 – Christmas Eve
  • December 31 – Last day of the year

The list does not include February 25 or the anniversary of the EDSA People Power revolution that ousted the father of President Marcos.

The Islam holidays will only be issued in accordance to the Islamic calendar.

