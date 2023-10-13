Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

DFA confirms 3rd Filipino fatality in Israel-Hamas war 

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that another Filipino died from the deadly Israel-Hamas war.

The DFA confirmed that another OFW was killed in a Friday press briefing.

“I regret to inform you that yes, it is confirmed there is a third Filipino casualty, a 49-year-old woman from Negros Occidental,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said.

“Her family is aware. The President is aware,” he added.

De Vega said that the OFW is a caregiver and it could be possible that she was in the music festival area when Hamas attacked Israel.

“There was a musical festival there and there were a lot of people who were killed attending that music festival, which was usually held during the Sukkot, which is an Israeli holiday. What we understand, she is one of the attendees and a lot of people died there,” he said.

De Vega said that the body of the OFW needed to undergo DNA testing to confirm the identity.

“The embassy said morgue and Jerusalem police confirmed. It’s Filipino. The employer I think tweeted also,” De Vega added.

“Why do you need testing? Why does it need time? Unfortunately, a lot of the bodies of those who were killed were mutilated or burned or so that’s why it is taking time,” the DFA official added.

