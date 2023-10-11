UAE to conduct Tsunami drills in Fujairah

UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that an “Indian Ocean Tsunami Simulation” will be conducted today, October 11, at Al Rughailat Beach, Fujairah from 10:00AM.

In a post on X, the MoI explained that this IOWave23 Tsunami exercise “encompasses the coordinated movements of participating teams, vehicle mobilization, and mock evacuation procedures, designed to address various simulated scenarios effectively.”

Indian Ocean-wide tsunami exercises (IOWave) serve as valuable tools to assess the preparedness of the entire Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigations System (IOTWMS) and identify opportunities for enhancing its effectiveness.

The pre-exercise planning and post-exercise evaluation process is as important as the actual exercise, because it brings together all stakeholders to closely coordinate their actions. Every Indian Ocean country is encouraged to participate.

Consistent exercises are crucial to keeping personnel well-prepared for a real tsunami event. Given the infrequent nature of tsunamis, maintaining a state of readiness is paramount, as swift and efficient responses are essential when such events do occur.